Diametric Capital LP Boosts Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up about 1.5% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 966,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,118. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.