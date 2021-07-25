Diametric Capital LP Buys New Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. XPO Logistics comprises about 1.5% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.62. 952,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.90. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.