Diametric Capital LP Cuts Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 224,835 shares during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors comprises 2.5% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned about 3.08% of U.S. Global Investors worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,118. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

