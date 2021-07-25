Diametric Capital LP Grows Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 135.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises 2.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,054. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Several research firms have commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.