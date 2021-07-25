Diametric Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 2,945,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,194. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

