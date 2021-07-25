Diametric Capital LP Has $1.86 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Papa John’s International makes up about 1.4% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 233,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,334,000 after acquiring an additional 199,114 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.97. 331,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,101. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.