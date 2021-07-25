Diametric Capital LP Invests $2.17 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Pentair makes up about 1.7% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $99,205,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pentair by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pentair by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 270,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 867,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

