Diametric Capital LP Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Aflac makes up approximately 1.4% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.72. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.