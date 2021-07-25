Diametric Capital LP Sells 11,468 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the period. Brinker International makes up approximately 2.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Brinker International worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brinker International by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brinker International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 673,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,832.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.