Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Summit Materials accounts for about 1.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.07% of Summit Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,371 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 127,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $4,763,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 172,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.11. 300,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,550. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

