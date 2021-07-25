Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.20% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $43,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 97,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,485 shares of company stock worth $5,537,279. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DRNA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

