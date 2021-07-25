Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $328,212.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

