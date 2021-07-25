DigitalBits Price Up 53.3% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $76.66 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00384724 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.01234730 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000155 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,840,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

