DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 38.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $69.78 million and approximately $970,397.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00406511 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002815 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.01324768 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000151 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,840,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.