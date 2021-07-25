Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits One Day Volume of $5.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 98.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $231,695.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,230.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.69 or 0.06218729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.85 or 0.01299563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00363388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00136184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00621342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00368838 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00281709 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,603,926 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

