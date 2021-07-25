DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0011 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $11,441.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.23 or 0.00605048 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000977 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,050,898,638 coins and its circulating supply is 4,904,312,805 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

