Digitex Token Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.78 or 0.00810039 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Digitex Token

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

