Dimecoin (DIME) One Day Volume Tops $502.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $502.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002069 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00089802 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 205.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

