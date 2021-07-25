Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,761 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $24,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

