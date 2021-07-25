Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 483,666 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.85% of Talos Energy worth $27,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 418,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 93,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 75,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

