Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 78,710 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of R1 RCM worth $25,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $3,047,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,945 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,504 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.82 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

