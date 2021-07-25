Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.59% of Ebix worth $25,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $12,237,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 154,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ebix by 101.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 52,795 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

