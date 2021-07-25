Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 255,028 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,028 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of PG&E worth $25,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,504,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 295,106 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in PG&E by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,565,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 387,524 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PG&E stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

