Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 49,601 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Pan American Silver worth $27,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after buying an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $64,302,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after buying an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of PAAS opened at $26.85 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

