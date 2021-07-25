Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,475,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.73% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $26,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMHC. WS Management Lllp boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 714.1% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,449,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 3,025,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,428,000 after buying an additional 1,690,431 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $14,648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 413.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,700,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 1,369,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7,108.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.