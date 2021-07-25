Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.92% of AtriCure worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,102. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Shares of ATRC opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.91. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

