Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Uniti Group worth $27,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 969,628 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,653,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 501,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

UNIT opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

