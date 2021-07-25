Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Ceridian HCM worth $27,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -456.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

