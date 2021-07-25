Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.05 Million Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.98% of The Container Store Group worth $25,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.57. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

