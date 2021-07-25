Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.25 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of GrafTech International worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 90.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 82.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 221,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GrafTech International by 158.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 96,041 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

