Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.36 Million Stock Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.63% of Donegal Group worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Donegal Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $95,883.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $469.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.