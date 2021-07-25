Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.87 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,308 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after buying an additional 334,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,855,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of MSGE opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.