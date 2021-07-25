Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.44 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Logitech International worth $26,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Logitech International stock opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $66.78 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.07.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

