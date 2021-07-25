Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.17 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.60% of Central Pacific Financial worth $27,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPF. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 41.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $691.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

