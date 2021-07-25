Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.44 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,542,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,670,000 after purchasing an additional 93,992 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

UBER opened at $47.46 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

