Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 170.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Lyft worth $26,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,870 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $54.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

