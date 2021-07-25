Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of STAAR Surgical worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,814 shares of company stock worth $69,477,215. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $131.88 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 599.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.