Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,173 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $25,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 62.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $940,450. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

