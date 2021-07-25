Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.29% of Innoviva worth $27,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Innoviva by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

