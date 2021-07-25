Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Baozun worth $26,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 42,691.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,301 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 117.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 359,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

