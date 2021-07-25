Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.81% of QAD worth $24,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in QAD by 572.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QAD by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

QAD stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $87.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

