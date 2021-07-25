Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.80% of Cass Information Systems worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 90.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 130,559 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 14.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 259,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

