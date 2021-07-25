Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.08% of NeoPhotonics worth $25,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 38,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $266,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $185,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NPTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.