Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Pegasystems worth $27,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 4,213.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -258.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.70.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.