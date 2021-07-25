Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 49,166 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Liberty Latin America worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $15,097,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $4,087,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 146,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 103,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

