Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Pinterest worth $25,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $233,189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,085,375 shares of company stock valued at $76,005,123. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

