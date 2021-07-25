Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Under Armour worth $26,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $692,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

