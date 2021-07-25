Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 135,224 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.75% of Pitney Bowes worth $25,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 246,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 995,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,222 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $8.37 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

PBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

