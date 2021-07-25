Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,461 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.92% of Northwest Pipe worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,304.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $465,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

