Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,731 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.55% of Superior Group of Companies worth $26,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.87. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.